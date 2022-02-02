<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-William-David-Hartless-Pic-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="206" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85265" \/>\r\n\r\nWilliam David Hartless, 55, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. \r\n\r\nBorn June 28, 1966, in Lodi, New Jersey, he was a son of the late Charles and Angela Louise Sayers Hartless. \r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Chris Hartless.\r\n\r\nDavid was a Methodist by faith and worked as manager and cashier for many convenience stores.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by a partner of 31 years, David Caldwell Altizer Jr.; sister, Rose Hartless, of Roanoke, Virginia; five brothers, Jack Hartless, of Lexington, Virginia, Jimmy Hartless, of Pennsylvania, Eddie Hartless, of North Carolina, Kenny Hartless of Arizona, and Charles Hartless, Jr. of Covington, Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with David wishes, the body will be cremated.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held at a later date.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com \r\n
