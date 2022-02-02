<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-Roy-Taylor-pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="276" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85262" \/>\r\n\r\nRoy Hiner Taylor, 69, of Durbin, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at his home.\r\n\r\nBorn August 29, 1952 ,in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mildred Hiner Taylor.\r\n\r\nRoy was a retired truck driver having driven for Grimes Enterprises and Tim Hevener. He was a master welder and attended Bethel United Methodist Church on Back Mountain.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Ray Taylor.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife of 50 years, Myra Jean Shinaberry Taylor; sons, Michael Taylor, and companion, Kelly, of Fairmont, Travis \u201cJake\u201d Taylor, and wife, Allison, of Durbin, Chad Taylor, and wife, Susan, of Morgantown, and Justin Taylor, and wife, Nicole, of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Kait Hughes, Travis, Kelsi, Kierstin, Austin, Luke, Abigail and Lydia Taylor; sister, Linda Taylor Grimes, of Elkins; brother, Wayne Taylor, of Canton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church on Back Mountain with Pastors Tom King and David Rittenhouse officiating. Inurnment will follow at Bethel Cemetery.\r\n\r\nThe family will receive friends at the church Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service.\r\n \r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 13453 Back Mountain Road, Durbin, WV 26264\r\n\r\nWallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com\r\n
