[caption id="attachment_82712" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/Squash.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" class="size-full wp-image-82712" \/> A variety of squash, fresh from the garden, makes a lovely centerpiece at harvest time. Photo courtesy of Tiffany Beachy[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nWell, it\u2019s harvest time again \u2013 the time of year when the annual jokes about bags of zucchini appearing on the porch make their rounds.\r\n\r\nLike Santa, the Zucchini Fairy leaves bags of zucchini and other squashes on porches every night.\r\n\r\nThis blessed largesse from our own and our neighbors\u2019 gardens keeps us scouring our cookbooks for ever more inventive recipes for the ubiquitous vegetables.\r\n\r\nAnd zucchini isn\u2019t the only squash being left on our porches.\r\n\r\nThere are all kinds of squashes, getting riper by the minute all around us.\r\n\r\nBut rather than making jokes about them, perhaps we should be a little more respectful of these important vegetables.\r\n\r\nThey are among the world\u2019s oldest crops.\r\n\r\nThe squash family \u2013 cucurbitacea - includes nearly 1,000 species and is\u00a0indigenous to Central and South America, where it was a key food source for the entire region.\r\n\r\nCentral American farmers were growing squash more than 8,000 years ago, and many varieties of squash quite similar to those grown today were being cultivated even 10,000 years ago in parts of Mexico.\r\n\r\nIt was brought to North America by many tribes of ancient peoples and became\u00a0the oldest cultivated food crop in North America.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nNative Americans were planting squash long before it became their famous practice to plant the \u201cthree sisters\u201d (squash, corn and beans) together.\r\n\r\nIn addition to a ton of squashes and zucchinis, the cucurbitacea family includes more varieties of pumpkins, watermelons and gourds than you can shake a stick at. \u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nThank goodness squashes were being grown by Native Americans when Europeans arrived on the shores of the New World.\r\n\r\nWhile some may say there\u2019s nothing more American than apple pie, the first of our ancestors, trying to survive in the harsh conditions of the original European settlements, would probably have disagreed.\r\n\r\nAlthough Virginia and New England settlers may have initially turned up their noses at the Native American\u2019s squash crops, after struggling to survive in a hard winter, they soon learned to appreciate squash and pumpkin as staples in their diet.\r\n\r\nTravelling with members of a Native American tribe in 1636, one French explorer wrote that \u201cthe squashes last sometimes four and five months, and are so abundant that they are to be had almost for nothing, and so good that, on being cooked in the ashes, they are eaten as apples are in France.\u201d\r\n\r\nSquash were sliced or baked whole in the coals of a fire, boiled or just roasted whole, drizzled with animal fat and honey and eaten skin and all.\r\n\r\nAll the seeds from a squash were considered precious.\r\n\r\nSome seeds would be dried and carefully saved for next year\u2019s crop and the rest would have been eaten.\u00a0They would have been roasted and combined with nuts and dried fruits - in an early version of trail mix.\r\n\r\nThe squash crops were gathered and eaten as they ripened - from unripe to completely ripe.\r\n\r\nColonists learned to eat tender young squash blossoms from their Native American neighbors, who gathered them early in the morning before the flowers opened.\r\n\r\nSince some squashes are a lot like their cousins, the gourds, they also had other uses.\r\n\r\nEven their hard shells had a use.\r\n\r\nThey served as containers (to gather or hold food or carry or even store water) and utensils (such as scoops or spoons) for centuries.\r\n\r\nSquashes come in many varieties.\r\n\r\nThere are many summer squashes (for example, zucchini, crookneck and yellow squash), a score of winter squashes (butternut, acorn, hubbard, spaghetti, to name a few) and a seemingly endless variety of gourds and pumpkins.\r\n\r\nSquashes can be solid-colored, speckled or striped, smooth-skinned or as knobbly as a warty toad.\r\n\r\nThey come in all sorts of colors- green, tan, yellow, brown, red, orange and even white or blue.\r\n\r\nSquashes are a good source of minerals, carotenes and vitamin A, with moderate quantities of vitamins B and C.\r\n\r\nSummer squash is high in water content and low in calories.\r\n\r\nWe often get overwhelmed by an over-abundance of zucchini and other squashes when they seem to come in by the bushel.\r\n\r\nWe fall back on our tried and true recipes and forget to try new and innovative ways to use them.\r\n\r\nRemember that squashes of all kinds can always be added to salads, soups and & pasta salads, and even be substituted for pasta in Italian dishes like spaghetti and lasagna.\r\n\r\nFashion fettucine-like noodles with a vegetable peeler, slicing lengthwise down a peeled or unpeeled zucchini.\u00a0Or make zucchini-lasagne noodles with a\u00a0wide, sharp knife.Slice down vertically along the sides of the zucchini for long, thin pasta-like pieces.\r\n\r\nOr make short, rice-like zucchini noodles by shredding the zucchini on a box grater. Press out excess liquid and use the short noodles in soups or stir-fry as you would rice noodles.\r\n\r\nZucchinis are perfect for making \u201cpizza boats.\u201d\r\n\r\nSlice them in half, scoop out and roast, then fill with pizza toppings and broil or bake until the cheese is melted.\r\n\r\nGrated zucchini mixed with some cheese and formed into oblong shapes can be tossed with a little oil, broiled and served as \u201czucchini tots,\u201d a crispy substitute for tater tots.\r\n