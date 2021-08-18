[caption id="attachment_82713" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/08\/thumbnail-2.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="541" class="size-full wp-image-82713" \/> Bullseye Rash (erythema migrans) \u2013 only present approximately 75 percent of the time. Courtesy of Dr. Michael Jarosick.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nKen Springer\r\n\r\nTick Talk\r\nPart Two\r\n\r\n\u201cI don\u2019t understand how you don\u2019t trust science to prevent disease, but all of a sudden you\u2019ll run to the hospital to take every experimental drug they can give you to save your life.\u201d \u00a0Jason Arena speaking to the people who downplay COVID 19. *\r\n\r\nIn 1975, an outbreak of an unknown arthritic-type disease** struck 51 adults and children in Lyme, Connecticut. It would take two more years to link this mysterious disorder to the deer tick and a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi.\r\n\r\nVoila! - \u00a0the term Lyme Disease entered our everyday vocabulary for the very first time.\r\n\r\nDiagnostic testing methods waited until 1984. Three years later, doctors were required to report any and all cases of Lyme disease. Over the next decade, the number of cases grew and spread to other locations. This prompted the federal government to provide funding for research and surveillance programs.\r\n\r\nSo, did Lyme disease actually start in Lyme, Connecticut? No, it goes back further than 1975 \u2013 a lot further.\r\n\r\nAbout 5,300 years ago, a man thought to be fleeing a pursuer was killed by a flint-tipped arrowhead launched into his shoulder by his enemy\u2019s bow. What he did to deserve such a death is uncertain. But his body was soon covered by snow, and he spent the next five millennia encased in ice.\r\n\r\nNamed Otzi or Iceman, the natural mummy was found in 1991 by hikers high in the Alps near the Austrian-Italian border. Perfectly preserved, including his stomach contents, Otzi showed evidence of multiple injuries and a host of parasites.\r\n\r\nOtzi obviously lived with chronic pain and a good bit of gastrointestinal misery to boot.\r\n\r\nIn 2017, researchers from the University of Toronto discovered the presence of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, in Otzi\u2019s bones.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOne of the big takeaways from this discovery is that he had suffered a rapid loss of bone mass. Otzi went from average bone density to osteopenia in only four weeks. Osteopenia is a less advanced form of osteoporosis.\r\n\r\nThis discovery is huge in terms of better understanding the chronic effects of Lyme disease. It may also lead to more efficacious drugs in preventing loss of bone mass and arthritis in those suffering from osteoporosis.\r\n\r\nThe health conditions of the Iceman point to the likelihood that Homo sapiens have been dealing with Lyme Disease since prehistoric times. Hats off to Otzi for his invaluable contribution to the study of Lyme disease.\r\n\r\nAnd that leads us into the tall weeds of chronic Lyme disease. This is where Lyme disease gets a bit murky and possibly overlapped by other underlying conditions.\r\n\r\nFor approximately 75 percent of the people who contract Lyme disease, the first symptom will be a rash popularly called a bullseye rash (erythema migrans). The generally non-itchy rash resembles a concentric-ring target.\r\n\r\nIn addition to the rash, flu-like symptoms are not uncommon. A two to four-week regimen of antibiotics, generally doxycycline, usually does the trick.\r\n\r\nAs stated in last week\u2019s article, you will get no immunity for your troubles. A future blood-meal by an infected deer tick could result in another case of Lyme Disease.\r\n\r\nIf symptoms of the infection are consistently eliminated by a single course of antibiotics, there would be no further health problem associated with Lyme disease.\r\n\r\nBut, for some unfortunate patients, the symptoms expand to other parts of the body and often worsen. A persistent case of Lyme disease is called Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) and is the focus of much research and debate.\r\nTheories abound.\r\n\r\nThere are several theories as to why some patients suffer lingering or chronic symptoms of Lyme disease.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOne explanation may lie in the bacteria\u2019s ability to quickly mutate.\u00a0 The Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria (called a spirochete) are confined to the bloodstream for a limited time. Likewise, it takes time for the body\u2019s immune system to develop antibodies.\r\n\r\nIt is thought that by the time the patient\u2019s antibodies respond, the bacteria have mutated into an unrecognizable form. The new variant of Borrelia burgdorferi survives long enough to leave the bloodstream and migrate into the lymphatic system, joints, bone, heart, and even the brain.\r\n\r\nSuch a distribution of the infection can result in persistent joint pain and has the potential in rare cases to cause cardiac arrhythmias.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIf the brain becomes infected, encephalopathy can result. The patient may suffer cognitive dysfunctions such as memory loss, difficulty speaking, confusion and personality changes.\r\n\r\nPersistent auto-immune responses sometimes occur in diseases like chlamydia and Guillan-Barre syndrome, even after the infection has been successfully treated. The thought is that this factor may also play a role in Lyme Disease infection.\r\n\r\nAnother explanation for the persistence of symptoms in post-treatment are causes totally unrelated to Lyme disease. Other undiagnosed health conditions may account for persistent symptoms in some patients.\r\n\r\nSome medical experts suggest that the antibiotic regimen should be lengthened beyond the usual two to four weeks. Others claim that longer-term use of antibiotics offers hazards of their own.\r\n\r\nSeveral studies demonstrated that those taking extended regimens of antibiotics fare no better than the placebo group.\r\n\r\nSee, I told you we would wade into the weeds. Now, let\u2019s get back onto the well-trodden path.\r\n\r\nIf dogs can get a vaccine, why can\u2019t I?\r\n\r\nThere was a human vaccine for Lyme disease developed by SmithKline Beecham in 1998. LYMErix was approved by the FDA after extensive testing. It was pulled from the shelves in 2002 for lackluster sales.\r\n\r\nThere is some speculation that an aggressive anti-vaccination initiative at the time scuttled the drug. However, nothing definitive was ever proven regarding any adverse side effects of the vaccine. Apparently, it was an effective scare campaign.\r\n\r\nTwo major drug companies are currently running clinical trials on a Lyme vaccine that directly attacks Borrelia. It disarms (binds) the bacteria in the tick\u2019s mid-gut, preventing it from infecting the human host.\r\n\r\nAs for our non-political, four-legged friends, they have no hard and fast opinions on vaccines. So they can enjoy the protection from Lyme disease as long as the booster shots are continued.\r\n\r\nThe canine vaccine for Lyme disease is approximately 80% effective. However, the vaccine will be ineffective if the dog is already infected.\r\n\r\nVaccinating our dogs is not without controversy, even among leading veterinary experts. If you are considering vaccinating your dog, it is prudent to consult with your own veterinarian about the pros and cons.\r\n\r\nPrevention of Lyme disease.\r\n\r\nWhether we are talking about diet, exercise or Lyme disease, developing good habits is, well, a good thing. Good habits are the very best way to protect ourselves from contagious and vector-borne diseases.\r\n\r\nDiscipline and good habits are not necessarily the same thing. Good and bad habits become wired into the brain\u2019s circuitry, and both are hard to break.\r\n\r\nGood habits can cause the brain to release \u201cfeel good\u201d hormones like endorphins. We can create a positive feedback loop by maintaining habits that are favorable to our health.\r\n\r\nFriends who see me running each morning often tell me that I am disciplined. I assure them that I am not. Just drop off a large bag of potato chips on my porch and an empty bag will be the only thing left by the end of the day.\r\n\r\nBut, through the influence of my friends who have good habits, I have developed my own habits. Following a Lyme disease scare a few years ago, I make sure that I perform a thorough body scan after every outing.\r\n\r\nI do the same for my dogs. I know that if I can properly remove a deer tick within 36 hours of attachment, I have a near-100% percent chance of preventing Lyme disease in both my dogs and me.\r\n\r\nI like those odds. They are much better than not taking the recommended precautions around the new Delta variant of COVID.\r\n\r\nBe informed; factual knowledge is actual power.\r\n\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com\r\n*Twitter\r\n** Lyme arthritis occurs in 25 percent of cases - CDC\r\nCitations available