The spirit of Homecoming

The Warrior spirit couldn’t be squashed this year as Pocahontas County High School found a way to celebrate Homecoming Spirit Week in style despite the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The school had dress up themes for each day and had a homecoming court.

During school last Wednesday, the Homecoming King and Queen were announced. Keaton Baldwin was named King and Jennalee Meck was crowned Queen. From left: 2019 King Shane Alderman, Baldwin, Meck and 2019 Queen Elizabeth Hefner. Photo courtesy of Courtney Curran