Patricia Snyder

Patricia J. Snyder, of South Charleston, a longtime Charleston retail and fashion consultant, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born in 1926, in Cumberland, Maryland, she was a daughter of John and Isabell Price who passed away in the 1990s.

Patricia spent her adult life in the retail business, having, in her earlier years, modeled wedding attire for Elizabeth Arden in New York City. Pat, as everyone knew her, was a well-known clothing and accessory sales/consultant/ buyer for Charleston stores, Coyle & Richardson and Schwabe May.

She was a 70-year member of First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston where she and her husband taught Sunday School. She will be fondly remembered for her “Rum” cakes delivered to the South Charleston Fire Department, and the chicken and dumplings she lovingly made for friends and family in times of distress.

Patricia was married to Daniel B. Snyder, who passed away in 2006.

She leaves behind three sons, Brad Snyder, of South Charleston, John (Kathy) Snyder, of Marlinton, grandson Bryan (Crissa) of Nicholasville, Kentucky, granddaughter Amanda (Jeremy), great granddaughter, Raphaelle and great-grandson Julian, all of Pepper Pike, Ohio; George (Jennifer) Snyder, of Cass, granddaughter Cheryl Train-er (partner Jay Hazelette), children Cheyenne and Marcus, of Indialantic, Florida; sister, Margaret and husband, Bob, of South Charleston; and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Pocahontas Center in Marlinton for the exceptional care in her final months. Also, special thanks to Gina Puzzoli, friend and confidant and very loving go-to person in Pat’s life.

Due to health concerns, a memorial to Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

Her love for all animals would be best served by contributions to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.