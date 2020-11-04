Bells for the Fallen 2020

The Pocahontas County Honor Corps will honor the Veterans who have fallen since Veterans Day 2019 with a single tolling of the bell for each of the following:

Melvin Love – 62 – USA – Cold War

Jack Miller – 93 – USN/USCG – World War II

William Gilmore – 81 – USA – Cold War

Charles Rhodes – 82 – USA – Vietnam

Russell Cassell – 91 – USAF – Korea

James Johnson – 78 – USN – Vietnam

George Hipes – 74 – USA – Vietnam

Kale Sage – 79 – USA – Vietnam

Thomas Cook – 75 – USA – Vietnam

William Clark – 74 – USAF – Vietnam

Homer Hager – 84 – USMC – Korea

Thomas Pritt – 78 – USA – Vietnam

Jim Cutlip – 86 – USA – Korea

The Honor Corps will also recognize a Veteran who not only gave part of his life to the service of his county, but he also gave countless years in his duties to the Honor Corps in performing Final Military Rites for the Fallen Veterans in this county. He will receive two tolls of the bell for his faithful service above and beyond the Call of Duty.

Jerry Taylor – 83 – USAF – Korea