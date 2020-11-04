Bells for the Fallen 2020

The Pocahontas County Honor Corps will honor the Veterans who have fallen since Veterans Day 2019 with a single tolling of the bell for each of the following:
Melvin Love – 62 – USA – Cold War
Jack Miller – 93 – USN/USCG – World War II
William Gilmore – 81 – USA – Cold War
Charles Rhodes – 82 – USA – Vietnam
Russell Cassell – 91 – USAF – Korea
James Johnson – 78 – USN – Vietnam
George Hipes – 74 – USA – Vietnam
Kale Sage – 79 – USA – Vietnam
Thomas Cook – 75 – USA – Vietnam
William Clark – 74 – USAF – Vietnam
Homer Hager – 84 – USMC – Korea
Thomas Pritt – 78 – USA – Vietnam
Jim Cutlip – 86 – USA – Korea
The Honor Corps will also recognize a Veteran who not only gave part of his life to the service of his county, but he also gave countless years in his duties to the Honor Corps in performing Final Military Rites for the Fallen Veterans in this county. He will receive two tolls of the bell for his faithful service above and beyond the Call of Duty.
Jerry Taylor – 83 – USAF – Korea