    • Bells for the Fallen 2020

    November 5, 2020

    The Pocahontas County Honor Corps will honor the Veterans who have fallen since Veterans Day 2019 with a single tolling of the bell for each of the following:

    Melvin Love – 62 – USA – Cold War
    Jack Miller – 93 – USN/USCG – World War II
    William Gilmore – 81 – USA – Cold War
    Charles Rhodes – 82 – USA – Vietnam
    Russell Cassell – 91 – USAF – Korea
    James Johnson – 78 – USN – Vietnam
    George Hipes – 74 – USA – Vietnam
    Kale Sage – 79 – USA – Vietnam
    Thomas Cook – 75 – USA – Vietnam
    William Clark – 74 – USAF – Vietnam
    Homer Hager – 84 – USMC – Korea
    Thomas Pritt – 78 – USA – Vietnam
    Jim Cutlip – 86 – USA – Korea

    The Honor Corps will also recognize a Veteran who not only gave part of his life to the service of his county, but he also gave countless years in his duties to the Honor Corps in performing Final Military Rites for the Fallen Veterans in this county. He will receive two tolls of the bell for his faithful service above and beyond the Call of Duty.

    Jerry Taylor – 83 – USAF – Korea

