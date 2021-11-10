I closed the Mayor\u2019s Corner last week by saying I was hopeful for an even greater announcement this week. With the meeting planned for Tuesday afternoon, I never imagined The Pocahontas Times would get the story of the Governor\u2019s visit in the paper the same day. So, by now, most of you have heard about Governor Jim Justice\u2019s visit to Marlinton to hand deliver the Notice of Award. \r\n\r\nAfter learning eligibility for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Hazard-Mitigation funding would include storm water projects, I applied for $10 million, the estimated amount needed to separate the combined portions of the town\u2019s sewer system. So, to receive 86.55% of the requested amount is good. It is not every day that a small town gets a total grant of $8,655,040 for storm water projects. As I relayed to the Governor, the award takes some of the edge off the DEP fine, but not all. As the cost for the entire sewer-system and treatment-plant project is estimated, at the present time, to be $27,000,015. \r\n\r\nHowever, since inflow-infiltration (I&I) is much of the \u201cunderlying issue,\u201d both literally and figuratively, this award starts the Town down the road to compliance. \r\n\r\nPlease be aware, this will be a long road.\r\n\r\nThis Thursday is November 11, Veterans Day. Veterans Day continues to be observed on November 11, regardless of what day of the week it falls on. The observance of Veterans Day not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day \u2013 a day set aside to honor America\u2019s veterans, past and present, for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. \r\n\r\nMay God bless our Veterans and may God bless America.
Leave a Reply