Bruce McKean

Contributing Writer



PCHS V, 22

Tucker County V, 65



When Class A #1 Tucker County (10-1) was hosted by Pocahontas County High School (4-9) on January 20, TCHS won 65-22. When TCHS hosted PCHS earlier on December 16, the Mountain Lions won 66-22, so not much changed in a month of play. The Warriors committed 32 turnovers this time versus 28 previously. Olivia Vandevender was PCHS team high scorer with 10 points, and only 4 Warriors scored.

TCHS took all four quarters again 21-4, 17-6, 15-9 and 12-3. Six Lions scored and 3 three Lions were again the top three scorers in the game: Kadie Colebank – 15, Ericka Zirk – 14 and Macy Helmick – 14.



PCHS V, 44

Richwood V, 26

PCHS played at Richwood (0-8) on January 26. Richwood stayed even with the Warriors for the 4-4 first quarter, and then the Jacks took the fourth 12-11. PCHS took the second and third quarters: 17-5 and 12-5.

Vandevender was game-high scorer with 18 points, 8 deflections and 5 steals, and Lumberjack Chloe Cox was next with 13, followed by PCHS freshman Calli Propst – 8 points. Kelsi Taylor was game-high rebounder with 10.



PCHS V, 37

Greenbrier West V, 66

The next day, January 27, PCHS traveled to #6 (13-3) Greenbrier West, and the Cavaliers dominated the first three quarters, 15-3, 14-6 and 18-9, to end the third 47-18. The fourth frame was a 19-19 tie with each team shooting 9 foul shots.

Game high scorers were West’s #30 Meagan Poticher and #10 Ava Barclay, both with 13 points, followed by Preslee Treadway – 12 and Maddie Fields – 10. Warrior’s Propst was next with 9 points. Haley Spencer was PCHS high rebounder with 9. West was helped by their 51-33 rebounding advantage and fewer fouls, 13 versus 22 for PCHS. The Warriors also only hit 10 of 65 (15 percent) field goals.



PCHS V, 22

Summers County V, 81

Class AA #3 Summers County (13-4) traveled to Dunmore on January 30 for their only game versus PCHS this season. The Bobcats started the game on an 18-0 run and a 29-8 first quarter followed by a 14-5, 17-4 and 21-5 finish.

Seven Warriors scored, and freshman Shayla Bennett was team high-scorer with 6 points. SCHS doubled the PCHS rebounds, 47-24. The four game high-scorers were Bobcats Abby Perrsinger – 19, Avery Lilly – 18, Liv Meador – 12 and Gracie Harvey – 10.



PCHS V, 42

Tygarts Valley V, 54

Probable sectional opponent Tygarts Valley (2-13) lost to PCHS by 12 points, 36-48, on December 21 in Mill Creek, but the Bulldogs rallied in the second half in Dunmore on February 1. TVHS took the first stanza 16-10, and then lost the second, 8-16, to give the lead at the half to PCHS, 26-24. The Bulldogs took the final two frames 18-9 and 12-7 for the 12 points 54-42 upset.

Bulldog #12 Summer Lewis-Smith was game-high scorer with 17 points and Warrior Vandevender was next with 16 points, 7 steals and 3 deflections. PCHS made 11 of 23 (48 percent) foul shots, and TVHS hit 8 of 24 (33 percent). The Dogs out-rebounded PCHS 42-34 and hit 7 more field goals.



PCHS V, 39

Midland Trail V, 54

PCHS lost at Class AAA MTHS by 18 points, 26-44, on December 9, and then again at home by 15 points, 39-54, on February 3. PCHS took the first frame, 11-8, and lost the second, 12-15, for the 23-23 tie at the half. The Patriots (now 10-7) won the game in the third with a 15-4 effort and sealed the win with a 16-12 fourth.



Riley Pollack was PCHS (now 5-14) high-scorer with 11 points, and #23 sophomore Addison Isaacs was game-high scorer – 25 points. Next was Brylee Stephenson – 15, and Jayla Barnhouse – 11 points. Kelsi Taylor had a team-high 12 rebounds, while Vandevender tallied team highs of 9 points, 5 blocks, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 deflections.



PCHS JV, 14

Tucker County JV, 36

When TCHS (8-1) was hosted by PCHS (8-3) on January 20, TCHS won 36-14. When PCHS hosted TCHS earlier on December 16, the Mountain Lions won 40-31. Jasey Kramer was PCHS high-scorer in this most recent game with 5 points, and Addi Moats was TCHS high-scorer with 9 points. TCHS took three of four quarters again: 13-0, 7-5, 10-1 and 6-8. PCHS hit 6 of 53 (11 percent) field goal attempts and 2 of 6 (33 percent) free throws versus 6 of 12 (50 percent) for TCHS.



PCHS JV, 27

Richwood JV, 01

PCHS played at Richwood for a shortened 2 quarters game on January 26 and won both quarters by 9-0 and 18-1. RHS out-rebounded PCHS 17-16, and PCHS had fewer turnovers, 12 versus 29. Andrea Alderman was the game high-scorer with 7 points.

PCHS JV, 35

Greenbrier West JV, 37

PCHS improved greatly at West in the January 27 game after losing 18-27 on January 4 at PCHS. The Warriors started strong this time with an 11-2 first stanza followed by an 11-10 second for a half-time lead of 22-12. West edged PCHS 13-10 in the third, but was still down 25 to 32 after three quarters. GWHS went ahead in the fourth for the first time, 33-32 at the 2:20 JV (5:45 p.m. – 2 quarters) and V (7:30 p.m.), with a three pointer by freshman Brilee Redden. A two by Alderman put us up 34-33. Jasey Kramer made one of two foul shots. The game was tied at 35-35, and junior Hannah Sweet’s two with seconds to go won the game for West.

Alderman was the game high-scorer with 13 points, 4 blocks and 4 steals. Shayla Bennett grabbed 12 rebounds and 4 steals. Sophomore Haylee Ward was West’s high-scorer with 11 points.



PCHS JV, 56

Summers County JV, 45

PCHS took the first three quarters, 23-12, 12-10, and 14-7 on January 30 to lead 49-29 after three. West’s 16-7 fourth frame was not enough to win the game. Propst with 19 points including three treys and 4 assists and Bennett with 15 points were game high-scorers. Ramona Hardy had team highs with 6 rebounds, 4 deflections, and 3 blocks. Mileya Bircher had 8 points and 3 steals. High scorers for West were Claire Fox – 20 and Lexi Gore – 9.



PCHS JV, 39

Tygarts Valley JV, 14

The first quarter on February 1 was a 2-2 deadlock, and then PCHS took the final three quarters, 11-3, 10-6 and 16-3 for the 39-14 win that showed great improvement. Their earlier game at PCHS was a PCHS 48-38 win. Three PCHS game high-scorers were: Bircher – 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 deflections, and 6 assists; Bennett – 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals; and Mackenzie Sewell – 9 points. PCHS out-rebounded TVHS 41 to 28 and had fewer turnovers, 24 versus 38.



PCHS JV, 35

Midland Trail JV, 19

The two squads played a shortened 3 quarter game on February 3 after an injury to one of the Trail players during the game. PCHS (now 12-5) took the first two quarters 18-7 and 8-2, and MTHS (now 4-11) won the fourth 10-9 for the 35-19 PCHS win. PCHS won earlier at Trail 40-27 on December 9 at Hico. Alderman was the game high scorer with 10 points including 2 threes. Ella Johnston grabbed 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Bircher nailed 2 threes and Prost hit 1.