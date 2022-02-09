Thursday, February 9, 1922\r\n\r\nHURT IN ACCIDENT\r\n\r\nMrs. W. M. Snedegar, of this city, was one of a party in an automobile which went over an embankment 150 feet high along which the road from Greenbank runs, last Monday. 150 feet high and, yet, Mrs. Snedegar and her relatives live to tell the tale, although some members of the party are thought to have been seriously injured. With Mrs. Snedegar in the machine were her sister, Mrs. Ruby Kerr, the latter\u2019s daughter, Mr. Kerr and Clyde Wooddell.\r\n\r\nAbout a mile and a half from Cass, the machine was forced to pass a wagon in a very narrow road. The wa-gon had the wrong side of the road forcing the machine to the outside near the embankment in order to pass. As the driver endeavored to get out of a frozen rut to get by the wagon, having to turn his car, the machine shot over the embankment and went spinning down the steep incline, Mr. Wooddell being thrown before the car had gone far in its fall. When it came to a stop, part of the machine was in the little stream. Mrs. Kerr was under the machine. When Mrs. Snedegar who was rendered insensible by the accident, recovered consciousness, her first act was to extricate her sister from beneath the car and to ask several men who had been just behind the party in the accident to go for the doctor. They rushed back to Greenbank and brought Dr. Little and Dr. Moomau who rendered first aid. Mrs. Kerr was so badly hurt that she had to be carried on a stretcher to the road, being taken from that point to Cass in a machine. Mrs. Snedegar though terribly bruised was able to walk to the road\u2026\r\n\r\nThe machine, after the accident, looked as if it had been put on a block and hammered by a trip hammer, so some of those who saw it afterwards said.\r\n\r\nSITLINGTON\r\n\r\nHenry Ford has just arrived from Dunmore with the mail; the snow is about to get Henry, he is just about two squeaks and a rattle ahead of total dissolution.\r\n\r\nJust because we said we was afraid the Assessor would fall among us, our old friend Geo. Auldridge, Assessor, says he is not traveling in an airplane. We took it for granted that he would have to travel that way this year in order to reach the high assessment.\r\n\r\nJ. A. McLaughlin dropped in Monday after being wobbled to Dunmore and back by Henry Ford.\r\n\r\nGAME NOTES\r\n\r\nTwo of the Sheets boys saw a big panther on Beaver Dam recently. Late one evening, they were going through the McNeel lands and heard something making a fuss like a complaining owl and, boy like, they mocked it. The animal answered back every time and came closer and closer. Finally they heard a stick break, and they saw a great tawny cat as long as a fence rail. They lost no time in going from that place. This is the second panther seen in Edray District this fall. \r\n\r\nOn Elk, William and Phillip Gibson saw a big panther in the month of December. On the head of Williams River young hunters followed a panther track in the snow just before Christmas, thinking it was the trail of a young bear. On Red Lick, a farmer saw the tracks of a mother panther and her two cubs earlier in the fall. C. C. Riddle reported to the game protector seeing a panther track on Tea Creek. \r\n\r\nOld hunters tell us that the return of panthers to these woods is an indication that deer are on the increase. There is no question in the minds of the naturalist sharps that the panther is a migratory animal, having no fixed range or habitation. Some of the best informed persons on the habits of this great cat maintain that a panther may travel over a territory covering many states. They prove it by the sudden appearance of them in thickly settled communities, years after they were thought to be extinct and hundreds of miles from their known habitations.\r\n\r\nWILLIAM L. KEE DIED\r\n\r\nWilliam L. Kee, prominent in educational and political activities in West Virginia, an employee of the general land office for about twenty-four years, died Tuesday at this residence, 110 Quincy Place. He was 72 years old. Funeral service will be held at the residence Saturday morning at 9 o\u2019clock, thence to St. Aloysius Church, where requiem mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet cemetery.\r\n\r\nMr. Kee was born in Pocahontas county, and he received his early education in a private school. At the age of 18, he became a school teacher. Later, he undertook the study of law and was admitted to the bar in 1879. He excelled in his profession as a criminal lawyer\u2026\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife, three sons, five daughters and eight grandchildren. \r\n\r\n\u2013 Washington Evening Star\r\n\r\n\r\n
