Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Thursday may have been a dreary day outside, but inside Genesis Pocahontas Center in Marlinton, it was a colorful and exciting day when members of the Budding Bookworms group from McClintic Library brought activities to the center to share with the residents.

The youngsters played in their puppet theater and made bright paper flowers for the residents to decorate their rooms and to use as accessories as a way to harken in spring.

Budding Bookworms teacher Vivian Blackwood helped the children share their artistic talents and enthusiasm with the residents, who enjoyed the visit and all the flowers. The “bookworms” helped residents decorate their paper flowers using stickers, rhinestones and colored pencils.

Blackwood said the group of youngsters have a lot of fun with the Budding Bookworms program and she hopes to include trips to Pocahontas Center more often.

“This group is so special,” she said. “We have a solid crew of regulars who come every week and there’s a real sense of community, support and friendship for all of us – the children and the adults.

“I wanted to help connect some of the youngest and some of the eldest members of our community through the public library,” she continued.

“We are interested in making this a more regular occurrence.”

Pocahontas Center’s new activity director Jennifer Smith said she hopes this will be the beginning of more visits from the community.

During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was closed to the public to ensure the safety of the residents but, now, Smith is excited to say visitors are welcome anytime.

“We are currently welcoming local organizations and community groups; churches and faith-based ministries; musicians, artists and performers; volunteers with special talents, hobbies or passions; and businesses interested in partnering or sponsoring events, or donations for our new Bingo store,” Smith said in a letter she is sending out to the community.

“Whether it’s leading a small group activity, sharing music, hosting a devotional, teaching a craft, offering a presentation or simply spending time visiting, your involvement can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents,” she added.

Those interested in visiting the center may contact Smith at 304-799-7375 to organize a visit or program.

It doesn’t just benefit the residents. Visitors also have a grand time.

Those little Budding Bookworms can attest to that.