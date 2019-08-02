The Division of Highways has announced the temporary closure to traffic on the following roads:

Hooks Road, Pocahontas County Route 39/1, Monday, August 5, and Tuesday, August 6, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.00. The closure will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Raintown Road, Pocahontas County Route 39/4, beginning Thursday, August 1, through Monday August 5, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from milepost 0.00 to milepost 0.60.

Motorists should plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

