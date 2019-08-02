John Frederick Harris, Sr., age 83, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.

Family will receive friends Monday, August 5, 6 to 8 p.m. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, Virginia. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 11 a.m. at Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, Virginia, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601; Salvation Army, 300 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603; or The Laurel Center, PO Box 14, Winchester, VA 22604.

