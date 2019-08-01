The Pocahontas County Board of Education is currently seeking a permanent resident from the northern district of Pocahontas County to fill the recently vacated seat held by Justin Dilley.

The term will be effective from September 10, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Letters of application are due no later than noon Friday, August 16, 2019, and applicants must be available for possible interviews Tuesday, August 20, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m.

Eligibility requirements for county board members can be found in WV Code 18-5-1a

Please submit letters of interest to:

Terrence C. Beam, Superintendent of Schools

404 Old Buckeye Road

Buckeye, WV 24924