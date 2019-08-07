The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic along Pocahontas County Route 18, also known as Spruce Flats Road, Thursday, 8, through Thursday, August 15, for paving.
The closure will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily beginning at milepost 0.95 and ending at milepost 3.45.
Special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.
The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic along Pocahontas County Route 18, also known as Spruce Flats Road, Thursday, 8, through Thursday, August 15, for paving.