The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic along Pocahontas County Route 18, also known as Spruce Flats Road, Thursday, 8, through Thursday, August 15, for paving.

The closure will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily beginning at milepost 0.95 and ending at milepost 3.45.

Special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.

