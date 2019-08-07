Betty Bright Baker was born December 17, 1927, at Riverside, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Lena Sharp Bright.

She attended Campbelltown Grade School and graduated from Marlinton High School. She found work, for a short while, in the Marlinton area, helping prepare tax returns.

Betty moved to Charleston and worked at the State House. There, she met and married Don Baker, of Dunbar. The couple lived there for several years before moving to Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy; five sisters, Lucille Simmons, Levva McMillion, Nellie Dean, Mary Ward and Jean Whitmire; and two brothers, Luther Bright and Ted Bright.

She is survived by a sister, Ruth Friel, of Riverside; a brother, Robert Bright, of Mingo; a son, Paul Baker, of Jacksonville, Florida; and two grandchildren.

Interment at a later date in the Sharp Cemetery on Jerico Road.