William “Boodles” James Biggs, 43, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, August 6, 2019.

Boodles was a labor in construction and sawmill..

Funeral services will be Monday, August 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Visitation Monday, August 12, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

