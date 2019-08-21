The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure to traffic on Pocahontas County Route 219/2, also known as Dry Branch Road, beginning Wednesday, August 21, through Monday, August 26. The purpose of this closure is for paving.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily beginning at milepost 0.00 and ending at milepost 1.63.

Special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses.

All other motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.