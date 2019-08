Carol Lee Price, 86, of Arbovale, died Thursday, August 22, at home surrounded by her family.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, at St Mark the Evangelist Church in Bartow with Fr. Arthur Bufogle Jr. officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow at Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church Mission, 714 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.