David Brownfield Horne, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Born June 22, 1953, in Paducah, Kentucky, he was a son of the late William G. and Elizabeth B. Horne.

David was a member of the first graduating class at Pocahontas County High School, he previously attended Green Bank High School. He then attended Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1975 and a Master’s Degree in 1977 in Civil Engineering.

He worked in the missile programs for Boeing in Renton, Washington, and then for Martin Marietta/Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. He retired in 2016, to devote time to his love of travel.

David was an active member of the Central Florida Chapter of the Virginia Tech Alumni Association, serving as president for many years, Virginia Tech Hokie Club and Virginia Tech Ut Prosim Society. He rarely missed a Virginia Tech football game, whether at home or on the road, and never missed a bowl game featuring the Hokies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Horne.

He is survived by an uncle, Bud Horne, and Diane, of Rural Retreat, Virginia; a brother, Daniel Horne, and Dayle, of Chesapeake Virginia; a sister, Amy Guillen, and Gary, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 1 p.m. at Arbovale United Methodist Church with Rev. David Fuller of Arbovale United Methodist Church and Rev. Dr. Tommy McDearis of Blacksburg Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com