The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure of County Route 29\/5, also known as Lobelia Road, in Pocahontas County, beginning Tuesday, September 21, through Friday, September 24, for asphalt paving.\r\n\r\nThe closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, beginning at milepost 0.00 and ending at milepost 2.14.\r\n\r\nAccommodations will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses only.\r\n\r\nMotorists will need to use and alternative route.\r\n\r\n
