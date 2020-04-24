Temporary Closure of Ninth Avenue begins Monday

The Division of Highways advises that there will be a temporary closure of traffic on Pocahontas County Route 39/21, also known as Ninth Avenue in Marlinton, beginning Monday, April 27, and continuing through Thursday, April 30, for patching operations.

This closure will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning at milepost 0.00 and ending at milepost 0.28

There will be no through traffic during this project.

Special accommodations will be made for emergency vehicles only.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and use alternate routes.