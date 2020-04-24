Marlinton woman charged with first degree murder

Jaynell Graham

Editor

According to a Criminal Complaint filed in Pocahontas County Magistrate Court, Corporal Samuel H. Hummel and Deputy Shane Peacock of the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call the night of April 17 to Hillside Apartments on Tenth Avenue in Marlinton for an unresponsive male.

The individual was identified as Russell L. Sharp, 34, of Marlinton. He was located outside the residence.

Deputy Peacock administered CPR until medics arrived. Sharp was transported to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Based on statements and other evidence gathered, and after consultation with the Pocahontas County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, charges were filed in the matter.

Renada Necole Chafins, age 39, of Marlinton, was arraigned in Magistrate Court on a charge of first degree murder. She was transported to the Tygart Valley Jail and is being held without bond.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department, Chaffins was the “cohabitating partner of the victim.”

Corporal Hummel is the lead law enforcement officer in the ongoing investigation.