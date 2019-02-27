Teddy B. McPaters, age 87, of Huntersville, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born August 15, 1931, at Cass, he was a son of the late Roy M. and Abbie N. Beverage McPaters.

Teddy was of the Methodist faith, a Korean Army Veteran and owner of Brills Exxon Service Center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Helen McPaters, Alma McPaters, Virginia Shrader and Eleanor Broyles; and a brother, Oliver McPaters.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Burgess McPaters; son, David McPaters, of Huntersville; daughter, Sarah McPaters Gibson, and husband, Duane, of Hunters-ville; two granddaughters, Amanda Gibson, of Charles-ton, and Kayla Gibson, of Huntersville; a brother, Bill McPaters, of Hayes, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Sam Felton officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Military Graveside Honors conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps. Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

