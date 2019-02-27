Mary Dale Walters, age 87, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Harford Memorial Hospital with her family at her bedside.

Born in Lobelia, she was a daughter of the late Nelson and Nina Hollandsworth Bruffey.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Mrs. Walters enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, quilting and hosting her annual Christmas family get-together, – a homemade ravioli/spaghetti dinner for more than 50 family members spanning four generations. For 10 years she was a store merchant owning a children’s clothing business in Havre de Grace, Maryland. She was a longtime member of Reformation Bible Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert F. Gatto and Raymond Walters; and siblings, Nelson Bruffey, Jr., Gene Bruffey, Eudora Blevins and Marvel “Lydie” Markline.

She is survived by five daughters, Deborah Menking (Darrel), of Bel Air, Maryland, Donna Pembrooke (Peter), of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Denise McKnight (Thom), of Street, Maryland, Diane McKnight (John), of Whiteford, Maryland, and Dreama Wilson (Bryan), of Delta, Maryland; sisters, Martha “Peg” Carcirieri, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, Betty Knopnicki of Fairfax, Virginia, and Ruth Swindell, of Abingdon, Virginia; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. in Aberdeen, Maryland, with Rev. John McKnight officiating.

Family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s name may be made to Harford Christian School, 1736 Whiteford Road, Darlington, MD 21034.

