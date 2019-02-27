Arthur Wayne Gilmore, 74 of Durbin, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Carrington Place in Daleville, Virginia.

Born March 16, 1944, at Elkins, he was a son of the late Robert Judson and Wawa Beard Gilmore.

Arthur was a member of Durbin United Methodist Church and was employed by Howes Leather Tannery and Interstate Hardwoods.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Robert K. Gum and E. Mickey Hubbard; and a nephew, Scott Hubbard.

He is survived by two sisters, Yvonne H. Gum, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Robertine G. Hubbard, of Dallas, Texas; nieces and nephews, Jeff and Rhonda Gum, of Lewiston, Pennsylvania, Steve and Vicki Gum Turner, of Roanoke, Virginia, Randy and Lynn Gum, of St. Louis, Missouri, Marc and Patricia Hubbard, of Dallas, Texas, and Sandi Hubbard, of Aspen, Colorado; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler and Jaclyn Gum, of Lewiston, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Turner, of Forest, Virginia, Lindsey Turner, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Brandon Gum, of St. Louis, Missouri, Barrett and Kelyn Gum Harms, of Austin, Texas, and Charlie Hubbard and John Hubbard, both of Dallas, Texas.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. at Durbin United Methodist Church with Pastors Tom King and David Rittenhouse officiating. Interment of his ashes will follow in Arbovale Cemetery.

