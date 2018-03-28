They did it again! The Marlinton Woman’s Club held its famous homemade Easter candy sale last week, with the proceeds going to the many worthy causes supported by the club. It takes many hours for the ladies to turn out all those chocolate delicacies, but it’s always a fun get together in the kitchen at Marlinton Presbyterian Church. The hand-dipped peanut butter and coconut eggs, chocolate dipped pretzel sticks and the pretty white chocolate lambs, chicks and bunnies may soon be making an appearance in Easter baskets around the county. Hard at work in the kitchen, from left: Dottie Mitchell, Debbie Gale, Merrily Taylor, Laura Dean Bennett, Louise Barnisky, Cindy Sabota, Cathy Mosesso, Wally Clark, Vada Wilson and Brenda McKenney.