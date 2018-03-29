Woodford H. Lantz, age 74, of Durbin, passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Family will receive friends Friday, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arbovale United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 31, 2 p.m. at Arbovale United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Cemetery under the direction of the Lantz Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to BFD Fire Department, Durbin, WV 26264.

