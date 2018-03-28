Thursday, March 28, 1968

Silver Star

Mrs. Cora VanMeter, of Slaty Fork, was presented the army’s Silver Star, which was awarded posthumously to her son, Staff Sergeant Jacob VanMeter, who died in action in Vietnam, October 7, 1967… Lieutenant Colonel Ora Underwood read the citation as follows:

For gallantry in action: Sergeant VanMeter distinguished himself by exceptionally valorous action on 7 October 1967, while serving as a squad leader with Company C, 1st Battalion, 5th Calvary, during a search and destroy mission near Bong Son, Republic of Vietnam.

When his unit came under intense hostile fire, Sergeant VanMeter, disregarding his own safety, exposed himself to the heavy enemy fire as he directed his men into covered positions. He again exposed himself to the hostile fire to draw the fire away from his men. Observing several wounded comrades lying in an exposed area, Sergeant VanMeter moved through the open area and pulled the wounded soldiers to safety. While moving the men to a safe position, Sergeant VanMeter was wound-ed, but continued until he had completed his task. At this time, while delivering a high volume of covering fire for the wounded men, Sergeant VanMeter was mortally wounded.

His gallant action was in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service, and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.

Boys in Service

Danny L. Terry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Terry, and James Edward Markley, son of Rev. and Mrs. Sherman E. Markley, all of Minnehaha Springs, have enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps and have been assigned to the Recruit Training Station at San Diego, California…

FHA

On March 7, 1968, the Hillsboro Chapter of Future Homemakers of America met during second period. The president, Kathy Beard, opened the meeting with the regular opening ceremony.

Pam Hall had the devotion, a story, “Sing All of His Wondrous Words,” a scripture, a meditation and a prayer…

We elected the following girls for the National F. H. A. Week:

Girl of the week: Patricia Clutter

Monday: Kathy Beard

Tuesday: Rebecca Chappell

Wednesday: Barbara Pritt

Thursday: Ramona Chappell

Friday: Pamela Hall

Beverly Hill gave our program, “Achieving Our Goals Through Homemaking.”

Susan Chappell led us in songs until the bell rang.

Wanda McMillion, Reporter

WEDDING

Miss Charlotte Anne Beverage, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Beverage, of Marlinton, and Specialist Four Glade R. Fertig, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Glade Fertig, Sr., also of Marlinton, were united in marriage Sunday, March 19, 1968, at four o’clock in the afternoon in the Marlinton Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Fred W. Walker officiated the double ring ceremony…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack T. Hubbert, Jr., of San Diego, California, a daughter, named Jacqueline Terry. The mother is the former Barbara Friel.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William C. Vandevender, of Arbovale, a son, named Clark Crawford. The mother is the former Gloria Gail Riggsby.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Pat Wesley Burgess, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Vada Lorraine.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William McCloud, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Mary Diane.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Allison Sheets, of Huntersville, a daughter, named Anna Faye.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Edgar Mullens, of Huntersville, a son, named Daniel Edgar.

DEATHS

Mrs. Lemma Page Clutter, 78, of Hillsboro, burial in the Emmanuel Church Cemetery on Bruffey’s Creek.

Mrs. Pearl Shinaberry, 83, of Cass, a daughter of the late John and Emma Gibson Hedrick. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Audrey Louella Stanley, 37, of Marlinton; survived by her husband and seven children. Burial in Morningside Cemetery in Renick.

Mrs. Grace M. Pyles, 85, of Seebert, a daughter of the late K. O and Hannah Well Wade. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Ellwood E. Hill, 83, of Lobelia, burial in the Sunrise Cemetery at Jacox.

Willie Barkley, 63, of Cass; burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery at Whitmer.

Fred Barlow, 72, of Akron, Ohio; born at Edray, a son of the late John E. and Morella Smith Barlow. Funeral service and burial in Akron.