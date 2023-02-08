Ricky Lynn Barkley, II, 34, of Durbin, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.

Born May 27, 1988, in Morgantown, he was a son of Cindy A. Kline Barkley and the late Ricky Lynn Barkley, Sr.

Ricky was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School.

He had worked at Inter-State Hardwoods and Huttonsville Correction Facility.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hobert and Emma Hedrick Kline; paternal grandparents Grover and Euna Burner Barkley; and his special mother, Betty Jean Oxier.

He is survived by his mother, Cindy A. Kline Barkley, and fiancé, Rick Starks, of Durbin; brother, Lee Oxier (Jessie), of Durbin; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins; along with many friends who cherished him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Per his mother’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWalllaceFH.com