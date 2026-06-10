Thursday, June 14, 1951

G. M. Sharp, of Knapps Creek, brought in a copy of one of the few special editions of The Pocahontas Times. The date is February 15, 1900, it was a letter size sheet and contained a legal notice by the Board of Health of Pocahontas County. Everyone must be vaccinated as there was an epidemic of smallpox in the Greenbrier Valley. The railroad was being built, and smallpox had broken out in the construction camps. The copy Mr. Sharp brought in carried the address of his grandmother, Mrs. Betty Wade Sharp.

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John B. Buckley, of Buckeye, was a visitor at the office last Saturday. On May 3, 1951, he passed his 89th birthday. Since his 12th year, he has been a managing, working farmer. He carries his years with remarkable ease.

BOY SCOUTS

About a thousand Boy Scouts were at the Annual Camporee held at Camp Cranberry last weekend. Marlinton was well represented by: Bob Jones, Scout Master; Allen Young, Assistant Scout Master. Scouts: Kenneth Ervine, Don Ervine, John Young, Basil Sharp, Teddy McClure, Jack Bear, Tom Biggs, Fred Biggs, Tom Burns, Fred Burns, Larry Burns, Dan Harper, Charles Johnson, Letcher Simmons, Gene Pryor, Roger Pryor, John Shelton, Steve Smith, Mike Moses, Norval Waugh, Eldridge Waugh, Lewis Waugh, Jimmy Curry, Danny Cooper.

ELECTION RETURNS

At the town election last Tuesday, George S. Sharp was elected Mayor; J. E. Hamrick, Recorder; Glenn Shrader, Wm. Moses, Wm. Harper, E. C. Daetwyler, James Beard, Councilmen.

At Cass – J. C. Wooddell, Mayor; Clarence Ware, Recorder; Russell Clarkson, Clark Phillips, Louis H. Camiss, J. C. Fulks, Floston Sampson, Councilmen.

At Durbin – C. W. Feather, Mayor; R. J. Gilmore, recorder; F. A. Pritchard, E. E. Oldaker, Willis Lambert, Howard Gragg and John Williams, Councilmen.

FIELD NOTES

The farmer and stockmen fox control club of Stony Bottom and Clover Lick have paid a bounty of $3 a head on better than 50 foxes killed in their restricted territory this year.

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The question up for discussion was how far can you hear a wild turkey gobble?

The proper answer, of course, is it all depends. There are so many things to be taken into consideration – air, wind, degree of stillness and lay of the land.

Friend William Crigger spoke with authority – he said a body would be surprised how far a gobbler’s voice would carry, when conditions were just right. During the fire season he sits in his watch tower on the Beaver Lick at an elevation of around four thousand feet. This year there are wild turkeys in the woods. The all-pervading stillness of the gray dawn of a springtime morning would be broken by gobble of the turkey cock of the woods. Then his defy would be challenged by others in many directions – mountaintops, far and near, on the hillsides and in the valleys. On nearby Brushy and Beaver, and far away Lockridge and Middle toward the Alleghany, from the west on Buckley and Pyles would come back answers. And in many instances, the distance carried would be incredible.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Watson, of Slaty Fork, twin girls, Sandra Lee and Saundra Lou.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Perry, of Renick, a son, Daniel Martin.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wiliam Moore, of Cass, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Galford, of Elk Water, a son.

DEATHS

Frank Lee Tallman, aged 58, of Cass; funeral held from the Bethel Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery.

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H. C. Landers, aged 69 years, died at Renick; his body was laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery.

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William H. Stewart, aged 71 years; a son of the late Lacy and Sallie Tibbs Stewart. Funeral service from the Pleasant Green Church near Seebert with burial in the church cemetery.

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Funeral services were conducted in the Boyer Chapel by the Reverends Byrd, Tenney and Pugh, for Mrs. Lenora J. Tracey, aged 65, who died at her home in Boyer. Interment was made in the Boyer Cemetery.

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Words are exceedingly inadequate to express our sorrow in the death of our beloved son and brother, James Reynolds, who passed away May 20, 1951, having attained the age of 37 years. He was the son of the late William Reynolds and Mattie Reynolds Alexander. His early life was spent in the immediate vicinity of his birth where he endeared himself to his family, kindred and friends, by his outstanding traits of noble character…

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James Rankin Sydenstricker, of Hillsboro, aged 79 years, a son of the late Mason and Margaret Sydenstricker. Funeral service held from the home and the body was laid to rest in the McNeel Cemetery.

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Mrs. Mollie Snyder Sharp, aged 68 years, wife of Divers Sharp, and daughter of the late Harvey Snyder. Burial in the Cochran cemetery, the service conducted by her pastor.

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Mrs. Fannie Easley, aged about 80 years, widow of the late Henry Easley died June 4, 1951. Burial in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery. Funeral service from the Smith Undertaking Parlor. She was a native of Virginia but was a resident of Buckeye for many years.