Suellen Lee Taylor Cosby, lived 80 glorious years. She was born in Dunmore, and made her home in Richmond, Virginia, for more than 60 years. She will be remembered for her dedication to family and friends, her love of laughter and her boundless desire to be of service to others.

Ever thoughtful and creative, she loved surprising family and friends with special treats on holidays, birthdays and “just because.” Her contributions to family and community, both in Richmond and in her West Virginia hometown, will continue to have an impact through the lives that she touched.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and career lady. Suellen was a modern woman before it was fashionable, and passed the importance of independence through education and a strong work ethic on to her daughter and grandson.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Don; a daughter, Kimberly; a grandson, Trey; son-in-law, Bill; and sisters and brothers, Jean Wimer, Betty Lou Funkhouser, Jerry Taylor and Ralph Taylor.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 5, noon at Baxter Presbyterian Church in Dunmore. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Dunmore Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Dunmore Cemetery Fund c/o Peggy Carpenter, 16301 Frost Road, Dunmore, WV 24934.

