Robert Jackson, age 72, of Marlinton, passed away suddenly Monday, September 24, 2018, where he loved it best, on Williams River Road with a Dr. Pepper after chainsawing some trees.

Born August 25, 1946, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Hugh Jackson Sr., and Lucy Smith Jackson.

Robert was a 1964 graduate of Marlinton High School and a 1968 graduate of Glenville State College. He was employed by Pocahontas County Schools for 33 years. Following retirement, he worked for the National Forest Service, loving that you could be paid to work in the woods cataloging wildlife and nature.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to tease those around him, and be teased in return.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Lindell Jackson; and a brother, Hugh Young Jackson, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Jackson; daughters, Reta Griffith and Pam Jackson, and companion, Daniel Sharp, all of Marlinton, and Cindy Hovis, and husband, Josh, of Arnold, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Alex, Casey, Eli, John, Parker, Heather, Jubilee and Serenity; sisters, Barbara Campbell, and husband, Tom, of Marlinton, and Dolores Turner, and husband, Robert, of Clifton Forge, Virginia; a brother, Steve Jackson, and wife, Bonita, of Wardensville; many, many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and 33 years of middle school science students and summer YCC crews who will never forget the lessons taught by Mr. Jackson.

To honor him, please tell your best Robert stories to keep his legacy alive.

Funeral service was held September 28 at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Revs. Donnie Brown and Phillip Perry officiating. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery near Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to Marlinton First Church of the Nazarene, Marlinton, WV 24954.