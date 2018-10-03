John Douglas Barnett, Sr., age 76, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Born May 16, 1942, in Cloverdale, Virginia, he was a son of the late Selma Kenneth Barnett and Mary Lee Patterson Barnett.

John worked for many years at Virginia Scrap and Iron. He loved going fishing and hunting, especially for squirrels and rabbits. His greatest joy came from being around his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Robert Barnett; three sisters, Violet Nichols, Marie “Reddy” Barnett and Mae Petty; and great-grandson, Gabriel.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Virginia Hickman Barnett; son, John Barnett, Jr., and Rachel Youngblood, of Martinsburg; two daughters, Joni Brammer, and husband, James, and Becky Blankenship, and husband, Lowell, all of Roanoke, Virginia; three brothers, Henry and Malcolm, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Dennis, of Goodview, Virginia; three sisters, Gay Sink, of Wirtz, Virginia, Thelma Spradlin, of Christiansburg, Virginia, and Bonnie Bryant, of Roanoke, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Tarryn Barnett, Shayla Gray, Brianna Christian, Ashlie and Jacob Brammer, Lowell Blankenship, Jr., Jenna Ruffner and Justin and Matthew Blankenship; 10 great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Dorothy Hickman; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Home Health nurses at Carilion Clinic Home Care of Roanoke and the Medical Team at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service was held September 22 at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel with Pastor Wayne Gadman officiating. Interment followed in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.