Sue Carol Laskey, 77, of Marlinton, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023 at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Loudermilk officiating.

Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin.

