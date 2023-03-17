Dorothy Reynolds, 74, of Beverly, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2023, at United Hospital in Clarksburg,

surrounded by her husband and children.

A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023. at the Frank Church of the Nazarene, 5509

Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike in Bartow.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Frank Church of the Nazarene with Dr. Mervin Smith officiating.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com