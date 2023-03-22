Evelyn “Beanie” Arlean Hayes, 74, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Pierpont Center in Fairmont.

Born January 18, 1949, in Thornwood, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Belle Starks Simmons.

Evelyn was a homemaker.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by uncles, Russell Arthur Starks, Robert Lee “Buddy” Starks and Neli Corin Starks; and aunts, Margaret Catherine Starks Ryder and Iona Louise Albright.

She is survived by three daughters, April Navarro, of Indiana, Ruth Ruterbusch, of Florida, and Tina Copen, of California; sister, Rebecca Roche, of Virginia; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

