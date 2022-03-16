Open Letter \r\nHonorable Governor Justice; \r\n\r\nThe bill recently passed by the West Virginia Legislature to allow the DNR to enter into third party recreational contracts in our state parks is a terrible idea.\r\n\r\nThis would ruin the very heart of West Virginia and turn these public amenities into Busch Gardens.\r\n\r\nWhen I was a county commissioner, parks were seen as rights of citizenship, open for free to every resident as part of their heritage and pride in our sate.\r\n\r\nSure, we can become like everywhere else and sell our beautiful environment or we can take pride in it.\r\n\r\nDo our country roads still lead us to our spiritual home, or do they go to a casino and bar?\r\n\r\nOnce sold, these rights of citizenship will not return.\r\n\r\nPlease veto this bill.\r\n\r\nMartin Saffer\r\nHillsboro
