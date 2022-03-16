Thursday, March 9, 1922\r\n\r\nGilbert Dilley, 23 years old, was taken to Mounds-ville Tuesday by Deputy Sheriff Elmer Moore to serve a term of three years for grand larceny. He confessed and was sentenced at the recent special term of court. He was indicted for entering and stealing a shot gun and a fountain pen.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe grand jury returned 55 indictments after a session of four days \u2013 32 for misdemeanors and 23 for felonies. Ellis H. Moore, Jack Cronen and Paul Thompson were indicted under the blue sky law. There were two indictments for murder, Henley Albert and Roy Houchin.\r\n\r\nSTATE POLICE RAID SINKS\r\n\r\nCaptain W. W. White, Lieut. Rinehart, J. W. Wooddell and Arnold Moore, members of Co. A Elkins Detachment State Police, captured the moonshine whiskey plant owned by Ike Teeter. Ike had two stills in operation, twelve gallons of moonshine whiskey, two hundred gallons of mash, eight hundred pounds of sugar and six dozen fruit jars. This plant was located in Randolph county about four miles from the Pocahontas county line.\r\n\r\nIke is the only cave man left in northern West Virginia. He was wearing two guns when arrested, one a German Mauser, the other one a Smith & Wesson Special.\r\n\r\nThe destruction of this plant will end a large quantity of moonshine whiskey being bootlegged in Randolph, Pendleton, Grant and Pocahontas counties.\r\n\r\nWANLESS\r\n\r\nAnother State Legislature like the last one will make West Virginia think it was moved over somewhere in Tax Burdened Europe\r\nThey seem to think that we are all millionaires and have forgotten that our earning power has been greatly reduced, and still they want to extract more money from us in the way of higher taxes.\r\n\r\nIf some of them had to use a lot of elbow grease and hump their backs at hard toil like the most of us do to make a decent living and pay taxes, they wouldn\u2019t be so free to make appropriations to spend so much of their people\u2019s hard earned money\u2026\r\n\r\nWEST GREENBANK\r\n\r\nWe are having fine winter weather and the candidates are looming up conspicuously; both are good sensible men, but one shall be taken and the other left.\r\n\r\nMrs. J. H. Curry, who was partially paralyzed nearly two years ago, is not much better and is a great sufferer.\r\n\r\nThere are some flu cases in this part of the county, but of a mild form.\r\n\r\nGeorge M. Sutton departed this life March 6, 1922 at his home near Wesley Chapel.\r\n\r\nJ. R. Gum has his store house on the corner about ready for goods.\r\n\r\nBorn to Rev. and Mrs. J. W. Rosenberger, a son.\r\n\r\nONOTO\r\n\r\nStock is mostly looking good for this time of year; feed is pretty scarce.\r\n\r\nArnott McNeill and Emmett Galford are cutting timber for John Galford on the Clawson Beverage land.\r\n\r\nFrank Baxter built a fine barn at the Big Spring.\r\n\r\nThe mail man has sure got some mud to travel through now, but he always gets around in time with the mail.\r\n\r\nMrs. Dennis Jackson, of Marlinton, was visiting her parents here a few days ago.\r\n\r\nHUNTERSVILLE\r\n\r\nErnest White spent Sunday with his father, Ben White, at Minnehaha Springs.\r\n\r\nMiss Christine Loury entertained a number of her friends at a party last Thursday evening. Those present: Delana McLaughlin, Annie Philips, Meda Moore, Lavelle Thomas, Fannie May, Carl Thomas, Merle Guth, Kent and Hyle Loury, Turk McLaughlin, Norman Phillips and June McLaughlin. The evening was enjoyed by all.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\n\r\nDavid Cackley, one of Clinton\u2019s [Illinois] aged and most respected citizens, passed away at the John Warner hospital in this city at an early hour this morning after an illness lasting for several weeks. Born at Huntersville, Pocahontas county, Virginia, (West Virginia) May 14, 1830, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Cackley. His father came to Clinton in 1852, going from there to Sangamon county on horseback. From Sangamon county he came back to Dewitt county in 1854 and had since made that county his home. He enlisted in Co. D. 107 Illinois Infantry and served as chief musician for three years in the War Between the States.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJohn S. Jackson, aged nearly 80 years, died at the home of his brother-in-law, W. J. Cackley, in Ronceverte Tuesday morning. He had been in failing health for some time. Burial at Ronceverte Wednesday afternoon. Mr. Jackson was well known in Pocahontas, and was one of the youngest Confederate soldiers to go out from this county. He was a kindly disposed man and had friends wherever he was known.\r\n\r\n
