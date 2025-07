Sterl F. Shinaberry, 87 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Charleston, died December 12, 2024.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston with a special time for reflection and remembrance at 5 p.m., where friends and family will share their memories and stories.