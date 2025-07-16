Thursday, July 17, 1975

PIONEER DAYS

Just about everybody and his brother made it to town for Pioneer Days, and a good time was had by all. Everything went along fine. The crowd on Saturday has been estimated by various people at figures from 10,000 to 15,000. The State Police, Town Police and the Sheriff’s Department did a good job of handling the flow of traffic.

An affair like this takes the effort of many people to make it successful. Thanks are hereby given to everyone who had a part in it.

It is a nice reflection on our County that everyone gives of time and effort so unselfishly to make a good time for all.

The Rodeo drew over 4,000 people and made the grounds look like the old county Fair.

The Friday night program, Mementoes of the Past, was outstandingly good and won many favorable comments.

The Miss Pocahontas Pageant had for its theme, “The Fabulous Fifties,” and Harley “Elvis Presley” Carpenter brought down the house. The contestants wore long skirts, bobby socks and saddle oxfords and were jitterbugging.

The Mountain Music Show on Wednesday was well attended and the Music Festival Saturday was very good and carried over through Sunday afternoon. All dances had capacity crowds, and the square dance was the best so far, it is reported.

The Parade was excellent – in fact, everything was good, and the Hymn Sing was a fitting climax!

Miss Pocahontas 1975

Miss Susan Viers will reign as Miss Pocahontas during the coming year. Susan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Viers, of Buckeye, and was sponsored by Swago Homemakers Extension Club. She is studying for a degree in nursing at Alderson Broaddus College.

WINNERS

History Contest: First place, Sam Hill, Hillsboro; second, Mark Newkirk, Marlinton; third, Wilda Chappell, Hillsboro.

Spelling Contest, youth: First, Matthew Davis, Moline, Illinois; second, Jill Young, Enfield, Connecticut; third, Thomas Daugherty, Charleston.

Spelling Contest, adult: First, Wilda Chappell, Hillsboro; second, Darlene Sharp VanMeter; third, Marcella Price, Elkview.

Music Contest: Old Time Fiddle: First, Lloyd Stevens, Charleston; second, Ira Mullens, Webster Springs; third John Morris, Ivydale.

Old Time Banjo: First, Mike Burns, Morgantown; second, Woody Simmons, Mill Creek; third, David Holbrook, Huntington.

Old Time Band: First, Stompin Crick, Marlinton; second, Walnut String Band Morgantown; third, Kentucky Foothill Ramblers, Huntington.

Bluegrass Band: First, W. Va. Gentlemen, Hurricane; second, The Skyline Pals, Staunton, Virginia; third, Woody Simmons and the Mountain Boys, Mill Creek.

Singing: First, Diana Shaw, Camp Minnehaha; second, John Greene, Hurricane.

Miscellaneous: First, Jerry Vance, Hurricane; second, Butch Perry, Marlinton; third, John Mustonen and Billy Hefner, Marlinton; fourth, Woody Simmons, Mill Creek; fifth, George Daughtery, Elkview.

Oldest Contestant: Lee Hammons, Marlinton, 91 years old.

SEARS STORE

Sears will soon open a catalog store in Marlinton in the old Sportsman’s building on Beard Heights.

To: The Pocahontas Times

Please allow me to use your newspaper to express my thanks to all the many people in Marlinton and Hillsboro who were so very kind to me on the day I spent there during the search for my son, Peter Hauer.

Even though they were strangers, each one with whom I came in contact practiced the golden rule by sincerely offering to help me during my greatest sorrow. Many of them did help me.

I can understand now why my son told me so many times how much he loved the people and the beautiful mountains of West Virginia.

Words cannot express my thanks and appreciation to all those brave people who gave of their time and toiled so much in the search for Peter Hauer

I shall never forget all those good people of Hillsboro and Marlinton. May God send his blessings on you and your land.

Very sincerely yours,

Mrs. Carmelita Hauer