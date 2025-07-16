The Roger L. Trusler Memorial Park is progressing. The pa-vilion was about to be up in time for Pioneer Days, but the rain forecast held off the construction and (as of this writing), it remains uncertain for this week. The good news is that it will be usable by the end of this month, Lord willing.

A Psalm tells us, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.” This has been a project of unity. When the plans for donations toward this project was announced, Roger’s family made a very significant donation. During the last several weeks, several local volunteers stepped forward and offered their construction expertise toward planning a materials list. With those materials in hand, dates and times were secured to begin the project.

In mid-June, the Town crew took up the old pad and excavated for the new pad site. The new pavilion will sit on a 16’ x 32’ pad, with a four-foot extension fronting First Avenue, to accommodate a dormer on that side of the structure. With the site work complete, I met New River Electrical employees Travis Workman, Morgan Baldwin and Angelo Jiordano in the afternoon of June 15 to lay out a plan. On Saturday, June 21, a crew of about four showed up to lay out and form up the new pad.

God bless New River Electrical employees Travis Workman, Morgan Baldwin, Angelo Jiordano, Craig Hamons, Preston Beverage, Dakota Sheets, Jake Bennett and other volunteers Caleb and Koda Diller, Jamie Kellison and John Beale. NRE is from Cloverdale, Virginia, but has a number of employees who live in the county, and more than one here in town. I believe two or three of the men work for other companies. Each are skilled in their professions and the volunteering of their time and talents will make the focal point of the park possible.

During this process, Olivia Dean had submitted a grant application from the Town to the Snowshoe Foundation, and the project was awarded. One board member told me this award was an easy decision. Everyone knew and loved Roger. They were aware of his contributions to the county. The park will be used and seen by many people and, besides that, Marlinton has Juice, (meaning energy).

Even though the Roger L. Trusler Memorial Park plan is progressing, we welcome donations toward that project. Other monies are pending, but funding beyond the primary project will enable further plans and additions to the park.

Grants and donations are great. But time is the most precious gift of all. Thanks again to the volunteers for their time. You have made the difference.

Sam