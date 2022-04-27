Five unidentified children of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Gragg in Frost, W.Va. (Oliver and Lucille Sprouse Collection, Courtesy of Karen Sprouse Walton, ID: PHP004399)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.