Thursday, May 1, 1947

WEDDING

Curry-Workman

Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Workman, of Huntersville, announce the marriage of their daughter, Miss Grace Workman, to Robert Curry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Meade Curry, of Frost…

The groom is a veteran of World War II, having served four years in the United States Army; three of them overseas in the European Theatre.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Turner, of Marlinton, a son, named Franklin Dale.

MARLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 1947 GRADUATES

Gene Beale, Robert Carpenter, Charles Dilley, Bernard Eades, Lee Hively, Henry David Hively, Herbert Johnson, Ligon Kesler, Robert McLaughlin, Arthur Pescosolido, Marlin Pro-vance, Julian Shrader, Elton Underwood, Garth VanReenen, Lewis Varney, Billy Jo Wilson, Ivan Withers, Ivan Wilfong, Max White, Helen Armstrong, Lorraine Adkison, Sue Brooks, Mary Lou Calhoun, Wilma Carr, Rosalie Chestnut, Frances Curry, Hazel Dilley, Anna Lee Dean, Trudie Hively, Hazel Jackson, Delma Kennedy, Maxine Kirkpatrick, Anna Lee Landis, Virginia Lantz, Lois Ann LaRue, Jean Moore, Naomi Moore, Betty Moore, Nellie Malcomb, Agatha Miller, Joan Overholt, Pauline Pescosolido, Mabel Robinson, Grace Rogers, Florine Rickett, Mary Frances Shinaberry, Helen Simmons, Eleanor Sharp, Nada Underwood, Elizabeth Wanless, Dorothy Lee Waugh, Joanne Whitt.

SOLDIER AND SAILOR GRADUATES

Darius Moore, Oris Jackson, Lyle Hively, Gerald Boggs, James Nottingham, Randall Fertig, Moody Gay.

GREENBANK HIGH SCHOOL 1947 GRADUATES

Blanche Evaline Hamed, Valedictorian; Cora Sue McElwee, Goldie Mae Slavins, Dorothy Louise Campbell, Leah Estelle Duckworth, Thelma Ruth Cummins, Monna Belle Vandevander, L. E. Campbell, Robert R. Eades Jr., George Hampton Harris, Julian Maxwell Gum, Edwin Lee Doyle, Russell S. Cassell, Hubert Hoover Rexrode, Samuel Robert Wagner, Donald Theodore Shears, Earl DeLong Jr., Samuel Price Barlow, Arlie Hannah Ryder, James G. Addington Jr., Lewis Mason Shinaberry, Troy Steiner Moore, Robert Wardell McQuain, Kenneth I. Duskey, Betty Galford Kennison, Bonnie Dell Pugh, Norma Lee Arbogast, Alice Marie Sutton, Betty Dare Brown, Mary Gatha Gum, Audrea Katherine Sheets, Mary Jo White, Cornelia Hart Bennett, Pearl Lucinda Rankin, Eula Mae Taylor, Doris Elizabeth Simmons, Jean Tenny, Norma Mamie Gragg, Neil Edgar Gragg.

FIELD NOTES

With frost on low grounds and a couple of inches of snow on the higher mountains, and the wind blowing steady all day from the north, fishing last Saturday, the first day of trout season, was just only tolerable like. Notwithstanding all such untoward circumstances, the streams were crowded with people and many an early bird fisherman got trout on worms and minnows. Most of the fly fishermen were just out of luck.

Speaking of catching trout, an old timer was in to tell me that fish never did do any good abiting when the barometer was going down.

Albert Trainer, of Anthonys Creek, reports that a bear killed a ewe and six lambs for O. W. Ryder, on Meadow Creek, last week.

J. O. Kellison was up from Jacox Monday, for to get in touch with the owner of some bear dogs. He was directed to Austin and Oscar Sharp. An immense bear killed eight head of sheep last week for Henry Beard on the Knobs grazing farm.

With frosts and freezes every night and morning, the call of the whippoorwill was heard last Saturday night. This is a corn planting sign. On Tuesday morning the catbirds made their presence known with their sweet singing.

VARMINT KILLING CONTEST

Another sign that peace is here again, the Pocahontas County Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring another varmint killing contest in Pocahontas County. During the war years, this annual event was just another thing to be put aside. The super abundance of small predators and the scarcity of small game may be accounted for in a large measure by no varmint killing for several years.