Snowshoe Mountain prepares for the upcoming winter season

Snowshoe Mountain, the region’s largest ski area, has announced its target opening date for the 2020- 2021 winter season.

The resort intends to open for skiing and snowboarding Wednesday, November 25, just in time for Thanksgiving – weather and circumstances permitting.

Resort officials are working to make the necessary adjustments to operate in accordance with health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s that time of year again when the nights start getting colder and the leaves start changing colors, and the real anticipation of winter kicks in,” resort president Patti Duncan said. “This summer, we were tasked with adapting to the ever-changing circumstances that COVID-19 presented and despite the challenges, our team has proven that we can make the changes necessary to operate as safely and efficiently as possible in this rapidly evolving environment. This process has taught us many valuable lessons and has given us tremendous insight into the measures we’ll need to take this winter.”

To help facilitate distancing, certain areas of the resort will utilize capacity management this winter season. This includes limiting inventory for lift tickets, lodging, lessons, rentals, shopping, dining and adventure activities. Dependent upon capacity, walk-up access is not guaranteed.

Other measures intended to limit contact and assist with capacity management will include:

• Mask requirements

• Expanded delivery and takeout options

• Discontinuation of the 3-For-All Pass

• Expanded equipment rental options via the Big Top

For more information about what Snowshoe is doing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, please visit snowshoemtn.com/COVID

Winter 2020-2021 Season Dates

Weather and circumstances permitting:

• Snowshoe: Wednesday, November 25 through Sunday, March 28

• Silver Creek: Friday, December 18 through Sunday, March 14