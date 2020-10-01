The Hammons Family to be inducted into WV Music Hall of Fame

Due to the continued uncertainty created by COVID-19, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will film the eight induction ceremony of the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in advance with no live audience.

The TV special will be broadcast on WVPB at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14.

The inductees and presenters are Ethel Caffie-Austin (presenter: Ollie Watts Davis), Honey and Sonny Davis (presenter: Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricous), Larry Groce (presenters: Andy Ridenour and Francis Fisher), The Hammons Family (presenter: Eric Waggoner), and Mayf Nutter (presenter: Pat Boone).

There will be musical performances by Ethel Caffie-Austin, Pat Boone, Larry Groce, Trevor Hammons and Jesse Milnes, Vince Herman and Annie Neeley, Charlie McCoy, Mayf Nutter, Emily Miller, Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius, and Billy Edd Wheeler.

Mayf Nutter and Pat Boone’s performances will be recorded in Bakersfield, California.

The house band will be led by 2008 WVMHoF inductee Charlie McCoy.

The show will be hosted by Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman and Emily Miller, Artistic Director of Augusta Heritage Center.

The show will air from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 14, on WVPB stations across West Virginia and will also be streamed on Passport.