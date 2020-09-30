A-maze–ing Fall Fun!

With the theme “Americana,” CW’s Corn Maze, located on Route 66 near Cass, is ready for the fall season. The 12-acre corn field has a maze in the shape of the American Flag and is cut to allow for social distancing to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Along with the corn maze, visitors can enjoy other activities, including corn hole, a petting zoo, photo props, culvert roll, barrel train and pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe. New this year are the gravity wagon basketball, hand pump rubber duck races, seesaws, round bale décor and concessions.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Admission is $8 per person and free for children two and under.

Owned and operated by Charles and Michelle Wilfong, of Dunmore, the maze is open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., through October 25. A special flashlight maze is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at $10 per person. The Haunted Corn Maze will be held Saturday, October 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at $10 per person.