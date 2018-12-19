Suzanne Stewart

Carrying on one of its newest traditions of hosting a Toy Drive, the Snowshoe Foundation has raised nearly $7,000 to purchase toys and other gifts for children in Pocahontas, Randolph and Webster counties.

The toy drive was started last year by the Dekema family, in memory of Dave Dekema, who was vice-president of Marketing and Lodging at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Dekema passed away in November 2017.

“We take donations year-round,” Snowshoe Foundation director Jessica Stump said. “Dave’s family is the one that kick-started it for us, so they sent us the initial seed money. Then, we started the fundraising.”

The gifts purchased with the funds were divided and delivered to the Pocahontas County Family Resource Network, Randolph County Family Resource Network and the Webster County Catholic Charities.

“Each county’s going to get close to 250 items,” Stump said. “We try to focus on educational stuff, outdoor items, family-oriented items and healthcare essentials.”

Stump is happy with the results of the drive and said the Foundation plans to continue searching for funds for future Christmases.

