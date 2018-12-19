Patricia Carte Shinn, age 94, of Scott Depot, departed her earthly bonds Monday, December 17, 2018.

Born September 12, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Owen Cart and Scerelda Selbe Cart.

Pat grew up on Glenwood Avenue in Charleston, one block from Old Luna Park, graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1942. She was an alumnus of Trevecca Nazarene and Asbury Colleges, now Universities, with a B.A. in Education.

She began her career at Logan Junior High School and then traveled to Costa Rica where she taught for two years before returning to West Virginia. She married O. Ray Shinn while teaching at Sissonville Junior High. In 1955, she and Ray moved to Scott Depot and she began teaching English at Nitro High School and continued until November 1971. While there, she loved interacting with “her kids,” teaching them to think and create, and has always been proud of their personal and professional achievements.

She joined Ray in Puerto Rico, where he was on assignment as an inspector for Union Carbide and taught in the Caribbean School. While with Union Carbide, Ray and Pat lived for 11 years in Piscataway, New Jersey, Antwerp, Belgium and Dickinson, Texas, before returning to Scott Depot. Those assignments allowed them to travel the Caribbean and Europe, into Russia and the Scandinavian countries.

During Pat’s tenure at Nitro High School, she served terms as Head of the English Department and as President of Kanawha County English Teachers Association. After leaving, she funded the Nitro High School “Pillars of Character Scholarship Award” for several years.

Having served as President (1987-1988), she also served as Secretary (2000-2001) of Putnam County Republican Women’s Club. She was a past member of Pilot Club of Charleston. She was a long-time member of the Teays Valley Club, the Putnam County branch of the Carbide Old-timers, serving on their program and food committees. As a member of Sleepy Hollow Golf Course since the early 1960s, Pat enjoyed the golf, dining, and the social interaction.

he was a charter member of The Golden Oldies, a small group of special friends that have enjoyed each other’s company for years. She was also in another smaller group of friends who met regularly before her illness.

As a genteel southern lady, Pat never met a stranger, always greeting folks with a smile and kindness, often making new friends, regardless of the location or country. Two of her most treasured friends, Vernon Young and Iva Danner, have spoken on the phone daily for years. Having lost a special student to the Vietnam War, she made it her mission to approach anyone in uniform, asking,” Can I give you a hug, and where have you served?” letting them know how much she appreciated their service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological mother, Lillian Sharp Kellison; half-brother, Jack Kellison; half-sisters, Jean VanReenan, Lucy Moore and Rose Kordoes; and a step-grandchild, Robert Terpening.

he is survived by her daughter, Patti Rae Shinn, of Hurricane; step-daughter, Beverly Terpening, of Poca; half-brother, Dr. Robert Kellison, wife, Larita of Cary, North Carolina, and his children, Dr. Kimberly Kellison, husband, George, and son Dr. Todd Kellison, and wife, Greta, all of Morehead City, North Carolina; step-grandchildren, Paula Nelson, and her sons, Danny, Trey and Bobby; and step-grandson, Ralph Terpening, and his daughter, Samantha.

A tremendous debt of gratitude is owed to Helen Carter, Jeanne Brewster and Sharon Lyons for their love and care in this final phase of her life.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 20, 12:30 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home in Hurricane with Reverend Charles “Sonny” Williams and Dr. Kyle Key officiating. Her entombment, next to Ray, will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the P. Shinn Nitro High School Scholarship, at the Putnam County Bank would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be made at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com