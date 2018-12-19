Linda Lee Clutter Walker, age 81, of Bon Air, Virginia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

Born and raised in Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Eva Marguerite Beard and Eric Saxon Clutter.

Linda was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and Salutatorian of Hillsboro High School, class of 1955. She was a member of the National Honor Society and FHA. She received her degree as a Radiology Technician from Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, where she was also employed. She later worked at Colorado Springs Medical Center, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She resided in Charleston for most of her life. Upon raising her children to school age, she studied accounting and became a bookkeeper, retiring in 2007, after 35 years with Old Colony Realty Company in Charleston. She was an active member of Xi Beta Lambda chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she had many lifelong friends.

She moved to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2007 to be closer to her devoted daughter, Kathryn. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, crossword puzzles and cooking. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved aunt and uncle, Leeta Beard and Arden Killingsworth.

She is survived by two children, Thomas W. Walker, Jr., of Poland, Ohio, and Kathryn W. Partlow, and husband, Paul, of Bon Air, Virginia; sisters Dorothy Mantel, and husband, Ned, and Margaret Thames, and husband, Bobby, all of Sarasota, Florida; and grandchildren, Erika Walker Duderstadt, and husband, Christian, and Lee Thomas Walker, all of Ohio. She is also survived by the father of her children, Thomas W. Walker, Sr., of Huntington; and brother-in-law, John F. Walker, of Ohio.

Celebration of Life service will be held in the summer in Pocahontas County.

Memorial donations made to the American Diabetes Association in Linda’s name are appreciated.